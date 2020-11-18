Avaya: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) rose 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 45.07% year over year to $0.39, which may not compare to the estimate of $1.20.

Revenue of $755,000,000 higher by 4.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $733,550,000.

Looking Ahead

Avaya Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Avaya Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 18, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.avaya.com/events/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $19.70

Company's 52-week low was at $6.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.91%

Company Description

Avaya Holdings Corp provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. The company has two operating segments namely Products and Solutions, and Services. Products and Solutions offer Unified Communications and Contact Center platforms, applications and devices. It helps to offer an open, extensible development platform so that customers and third parties can easily create custom applications and automated workflows for their unique needs. Whereas Services consists of three business areas: Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S.