Recap: Target Q3 Earnings

Shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) rose 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 105.15% over the past year to $2.79, which beat the estimate of $1.60.

Revenue of $22,632,000,000 up by 21.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,930,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 18, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xa8sbfe2

Technicals

52-week high: $167.42

52-week low: $90.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.38%

Company Profile

With 1,868 stores (as of the end of fiscal 2019), Target is a leading American general merchandise retailer, offering a variety of products across several categories, including beauty and household essentials (27% of fiscal 2019 sales), apparel and accessories (19%), food and beverage (19%), home furnishings and décor (19%), and hardlines (16%). Most of Target's stores are large-format, averaging roughly 130,000 square feet. The company has a significant e-commerce presence, deriving around 9% of sales from the channel. In addition to its namesake stores, Target owns Shipt, an online same-day delivery platform. After it exited Canada in 2015, virtually all of Target's revenue is generated from the United States.