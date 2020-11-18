Ituran Location & Control: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.62% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $60,329,000 declined by 13.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $59,100,000.

Guidance

Ituran Location & Control hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 18, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.ituran.co.il/ituranfront/en/about-ituran/investor-relations/

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $26.37

Company's 52-week low was at $11.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.38%

Company Overview

Ituran Location and Control Ltd is a provider of location-based services. The company operates in two segments namely Telematics services and Telematics products. The Telematics services segment consists of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services. The Telematics product segment consists of short and medium range two-way machine-to-machine wireless communications products that are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location, and automatic vehicle identification.