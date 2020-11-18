5 Stocks To Watch For November 18, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $21.25 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares gained 0.1% to $160.00 in after-hours trading.
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong sales outlook for the current quarter. Nio shares fell 1.1% to $46.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $1.60 per share on revenue of $20.93 billion for the latest quarter. Target will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares slipped 0.4% to $162.45 in after-hours trading.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy shares climbed 5.9% to $40.59 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares gained 0.1% to $537.58 in after-hours trading.
