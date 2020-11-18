5 Stocks To Watch For November 18, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $21.25 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares gained 0.1% to $160.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $21.25 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares gained 0.1% to $160.00 in after-hours trading. Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong sales outlook for the current quarter. Nio shares fell 1.1% to $46.10 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: NIO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong sales outlook for the current quarter. Nio shares fell 1.1% to $46.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $1.60 per share on revenue of $20.93 billion for the latest quarter. Target will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares slipped 0.4% to $162.45 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor