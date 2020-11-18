Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For November 18, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 4:48am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For November 18, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $21.25 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares gained 0.1% to $160.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong sales outlook for the current quarter. Nio shares fell 1.1% to $46.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $1.60 per share on revenue of $20.93 billion for the latest quarter. Target will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares slipped 0.4% to $162.45 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy shares climbed 5.9% to $40.59 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares gained 0.1% to $537.58 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOW + LZB)

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2020
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Preview: Lowe's Companies's Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2020
Monday's Market Minute: Optimism Abounds
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com