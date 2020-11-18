Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $596.72 million.

• Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $59.10 million.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $260.62 million.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $19.94 million.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Spire (NYSE:SR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $298.07 million.

• TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.38 billion.

• Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $733.55 million.

• Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Target (NYSE:TGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $20.93 billion.

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $21.25 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $345.72 million.

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $464.35 million.

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $86.96 million.

• Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.74 per share on revenue of $39.02 million.

• Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $577.75 million.

• Cubic (NYSE:CUB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $479.62 million.

• Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.27 million.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $249.19 million.

• Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $177.02 million.

• L Brands (NYSE:LB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

• PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $318.46 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $21.87 million.

• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $275.58 million.

• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• UGI (NYSE:UGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $85.49 million.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $946.73 million.