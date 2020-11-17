Recap: PaySign Q3 Earnings

Shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) fell 17.75% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 333.33% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $152,541 decreased by 101.69% year over year, which missed the estimate of $7,300,000.

Outlook

PaySign hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PaySign hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 17, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/pays/mediaframe/42009/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.57

Company's 52-week low was at $3.63

Price action over last quarter: down 23.82%

Company Profile

PaySign Inc is a prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has many prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. It designs and develops payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Through the platform, it provides services including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service. It manages programs for many of the pharmaceutical manufacturers with co-pay assistance products designed to maximize new patient acquisition, retention, and adherence.