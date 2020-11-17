Recap: Varex Imaging Q4 Earnings

Shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) increased 4.27% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 108.70% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $170,000,000 decreased by 16.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $162,100,000.

Looking Ahead

Varex Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $(0.15)-$0.10 vs $(0.05) Estimate, Sales $160M-$180M vs $173.7M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 17, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vareximaging.com%2F&eventid=2630706&sessionid=1&key=798D7F6F32F98B83326C899EDA646C97®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $32.21

Company's 52-week low was at $10.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.47%

Company Description

Varex Imaging Corp designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. It operates in two segments Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment, which is the key revenue driver, designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, ionization chambers, and buckys among others. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital flat panel detectors and high voltage connectors among others. It has manufacturing, research, and development operation in the United States, Europe, Philippines and China, and sales and service operations throughout the world.