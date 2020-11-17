Market Overview

Looking Into Ra Medical Systems's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2020 10:34am   Comments
During Q3, Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) brought in sales totaling $914.00 thousand. However, earnings decreased 23.2%, resulting in a loss of $7.77 million. Ra Medical Systems collected $900.00 thousand in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $10.12 million loss.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Ra Medical Systems posted an ROCE of -0.25%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Ra Medical Systems's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Ra Medical Systems reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.13/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.13/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

