A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) - P/E: 9.11 NCR (NYSE: NCR) - P/E: 7.22 MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) - P/E: 8.96 Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) - P/E: 9.39 O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) - P/E: 0.47

Canadian Solar saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.84 in Q1 to 0.09 now. Canadian Solar does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

NCR saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.27 in Q2 to 0.54 now. NCR does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

MIND C.T.I. has been featured as a value stock. MIND C.T.I.'s Q3 EPS sits at 0.07, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 11.0%, which has decreased by 0.36% from 11.36% last quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.59 in Q2 to -0.15 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has decreased by 1.41% from last quarter’s yield of 3.47%.

O2Micro Intl’s earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.1, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.03. O2Micro Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.