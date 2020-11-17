5 Stocks To Watch For November 17, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $31.90 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 0.2% to $279.00 in after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be added to the S&P 500 index after months and months of speculation. The move will take effect prior to the open of trading on December 21, 2020, to coincide with the December quarterly rebalance. Tesla shares jumped 13.2% to $461.92 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) to post a quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $653.73 million after the closing bell. Nio shares gained 4.4% to $47.60 in after-hours trading.

