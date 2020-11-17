Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2020 4:07am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $19.60 million.

• Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $14.93 million.

• Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.

• Milestone Scientific, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MLSS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.31 million.

• Palatin Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:PTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Sea (NYSE:SE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $372.86 million.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $32.04 billion.

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $132.23 billion.

• Comstock Mining, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LODE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $9.94 million.

• Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $433.73 million.

• NIO (NYSE:NIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $655.28 million.

• PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.30 million.

• Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $162.10 million.

 

