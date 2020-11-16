Verb Tech: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) rose 6.23% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 38.46% over the past year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $2,860,000 declined by 0.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,800,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.verb.tech/investor-relations

Price Action

52-week high: $2.64

Company's 52-week low was at $0.72

Price action over last quarter: down 22.22%

Company Profile

Verb Technology Co Inc is a Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, applications platform developer. Its platform is comprised of sales enablement business software products marketed on a subscription basis. The applications are available in both mobile and desktop versions. It includes verbCRM, Customer Relationship Management application, verbLEARN, Learning Management System application, and verbLIVE, its Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.