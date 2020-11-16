Recap: Simulations Plus Q4 Earnings

Shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) fell 2.16% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $9,540,000 rose by 18.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,380,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Simulations Plus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5486029070713012493

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $77.89

52-week low: $26.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.82%

Company Profile

Simulations Plus Inc is engaged in the software industry. It develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and for education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers software products for pharmaceutical research such as ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity) Predictor which is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs; MedChem Designer that includes a small set of ADMET Predictor property predictions, allowing the chemist to modify molecular structures; MedChem Studio which is a tool for medicinal and computational chemists for both data mining and for designing new drug-like molecules among others.