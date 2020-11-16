LiveXLive Media: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) decreased 7.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 31.58% year over year to ($0.13), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $14,559,000 up by 51.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $16,680,000.

Looking Ahead

LiveXLive Media hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/livx/mediaframe/41908/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.89

Company's 52-week low was at $0.72

Price action over last quarter: down 35.22%

Company Description

LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company has been building an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. The LiveXLive platform has featured performances and content from some of the most popular artists in various music genres, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Metallica, Duran Duran, Radiohead, Chance The Rapper, Bruce Springsteen, Major Lazer and Maroon 5.