Recap: Natural Gas Services Gr Q3 Earnings

Shares of Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) were flat after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 140.00% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $15,765,000 declined by 24.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,950,000.

Outlook

Natural Gas Services Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Natural Gas Services Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.14

52-week low: $2.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.98%

Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group Inc is an oil and gas equipment and services company. Its operations focus on the manufacturing, rental, and sale of natural gas compression equipment. Its operating units include Gas Compressor Rental, Engineered Equipment Sales, Service, and Maintenance. The company generates the majority of its revenue by renting out low- to medium-horsepower compression equipment to natural gas production companies in unconventional oil and gas regions of the United States.