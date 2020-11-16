Recap: CYREN Q3 Earnings

Shares of CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) were flat after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to ($0.05), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $9,114,000 decreased by 4.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,020,000.

Outlook

CYREN hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/cyren20201116/en

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $1.97

52-week low: $0.31

Price action over last quarter: down 20.77%

Company Description

CYREN Ltd provides information security solutions for protecting the web, email, and mobile transactions. It is a security as a service provider of cloud-based security technology solutions that mitigate cyber threats, advanced malware attacks, information leaks, legal liability, and productivity loss through the application of cyber intelligence. The firm's customers include OEM and service provider distribution partners and service providers. Its products and services are categorized in security as a service, cyber intelligence suite, and embedded threat intelligence services. The company derives its revenues from the sale of real-time cloud-based services.