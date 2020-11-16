iQIYI: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) fell 6.55% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 65.71% year over year to ($0.24), which beat the estimate of ($0.40).

Revenue of $1,100,000,000 higher by 10.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,090,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q4 revenue expected between $1,070,000,000 and $1,140,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 07:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aatopt4w

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $27.57

52-week low: $14.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.14%

Company Profile

iQIYI Inc is an online entertainment service provider in China. It is primarily engaged in providing a variety of services encompassing internet video, live broadcasting, online games, online literature, animations, e-commerce and social media platform. The company produces original video content and distributes appealing professionally-produced content, partner-generated content, and user-generated content. It also offers a diverse collection of internet video content that appeals to users from broad demographics. The company's revenue is generated from membership services and online advertising services. The company earns the majority of its revenue from China.