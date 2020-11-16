Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

P/E Ratio Insights for Discover Financial

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2020 11:23am   Comments
Share:

 

Looking into the current session, Discover Financial Inc. (NYSE: DFS) shares are trading at $78.63, after a 2.64% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock spiked by 24.81%, but in the past year, decreased by 5.80%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session. 

The stock is currently higher from its 52 week low by 238.19%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Consumer Finance stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year. 

 

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings. 

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries. 

Discover Financial Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 23.5 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 14.18 of the Consumer Finance industry. Ideally, one might believe that Discover Financial Inc. might perform better in the future than it’s industry group, but it’s probable that the stock is overvalued. 

 

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DFS)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Recap: Discover Financial Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com