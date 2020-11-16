Recap: Palo Alto Networks Q1 Earnings

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) rose 4.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 54.29% over the past year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $1.33.

Revenue of $946,000,000 higher by 22.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $921,640,000.

Outlook

Palo Alto Networks hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Palo Alto Networks hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://paloaltonetworks.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tK7ChSgjSS2LRd0DRD15vA

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $275.03

Company's 52-week low was at $125.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.07%

Company Overview

Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.