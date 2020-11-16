Recap: Venus Concept Q3 Earnings

Shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) moved higher by 3.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 82.35% over the past year to ($0.18), which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $20,680,000 declined by 20.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $21,070,000.

Guidance

Venus Concept hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Venus Concept hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vero/mediaframe/41101/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.00

Company's 52-week low was at $2.02

Price action over last quarter: down 18.49%

Company Description

Venus Concept Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies and related practice enhancement services. The company products include NeoGraft, Venus Viva, Venus Legacy, Venus Versa, Venus Velocity, Venus Heal, Venus Bliss, ARTAS systems and others. The company provides medical devices and treatments for hair, body, and skin related problems. The company operates domestically as well as internationally. The company generates revenue in the form of Lease and sale of products and services, out of which the majority is generated form the lease received.