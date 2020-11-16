Cerence: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 18.67% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.34.
Revenue of $90,882,000 up by 8.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $79,330,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Cerence hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Nov 16, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a4uo2zfa
Price Action
52-week high: $67.73
52-week low: $11.39
Price action over last quarter: Up 21.98%
Company Overview
Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all major automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services.