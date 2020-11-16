Market Overview

Cerence: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2020 7:10am   Comments
Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 18.67% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $90,882,000 up by 8.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $79,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cerence hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a4uo2zfa

Price Action

52-week high: $67.73

52-week low: $11.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.98%

Company Overview

Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all major automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services.

 

