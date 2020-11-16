Recap: AECOM Q4 Earnings
Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 24.05% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.57.
Revenue of $3,569,000,000 decreased by 30.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,360,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
AECOM hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Nov 16, 2020
Time: 12:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://investors.aecom.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events
Price Action
52-week high: $52.40
52-week low: $21.76
Price action over last quarter: Up 26.90%
Company Description
AECOM is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. The firm serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 87,000. The company generated $20.2 billion in sales and $868 million in operating income in fiscal 2019.