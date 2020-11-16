Recap: AECOM Q4 Earnings

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 24.05% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $3,569,000,000 decreased by 30.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AECOM hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.aecom.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

Price Action

52-week high: $52.40

52-week low: $21.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.90%

Company Description

AECOM is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. The firm serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 87,000. The company generated $20.2 billion in sales and $868 million in operating income in fiscal 2019.