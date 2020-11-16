Vascular Biogenics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.29% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $193,000 higher by 144.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $170,000.

Guidance

Vascular Biogenics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Vascular Biogenics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://ir.vblrx.com/investor-relations

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $1.64

52-week low: $0.90

Price action over last quarter: down 7.76%

Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. The lead product candidate of the company is VB-111 which is a gene-based biologic which is being developed for solid tumor indications for recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The company is also engaged in conducting a program targeting anti-inflammatory diseases, based on the use of Lecinoxoid platform technology. The product brands of the company include VTS, Vascular Targeting Systems, Vbl, Vascular Biogenics And Vascular Therapeutics.