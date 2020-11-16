Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JD.com: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2020 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) decreased 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 72.41% over the past year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $25,659,000,000 higher by 36.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $25,700,000,000.

Looking Ahead

JD.com hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 07:59 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/664xd8k2

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $92.77

52-week low: $30.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.47%

Company Profile

JD.com is China's second- largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

 

Related Articles (JD)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Rises Over 1%
7 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2020
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
35 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Alibaba, JD Say US Was Top Seller In Their $116B Singles Day Shopping Extravaganza
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com