JD.com: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) decreased 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 72.41% over the past year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $25,659,000,000 higher by 36.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $25,700,000,000.

Looking Ahead

JD.com hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 07:59 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/664xd8k2

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $92.77

52-week low: $30.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.47%

Company Profile

JD.com is China's second- largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.