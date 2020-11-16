Sogou: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) decreased 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 200.00% over the past year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $216,667,000 declined by 31.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $306,650,000.

Looking Ahead

Sogou hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sogou hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=8267&seid=297

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $8.94

52-week low: $2.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.93%

Company Overview

Sogou Inc is an internet company in China which owns search engine called Sogou Search. It is engaged in developing Sogou Input Method, which is a Chinese language input software by both mobile and PC MAUs. Sogou Input Method is a cloud-based Chinese language input software which captures Chinese expressions and phrases on the Internet, which enables Sogou Input Method to build a comprehensive and up-to-date vocabulary library. The company focuses on delivering internet content to users through services such as search access to the vast content from Tencent's Weixin Official Accounts. It operates its business in China and earns the majority of its revenue from China itself.