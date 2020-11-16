Sogou: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) decreased 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 200.00% over the past year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of $0.05.
Revenue of $216,667,000 declined by 31.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $306,650,000.
Looking Ahead
Sogou hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Sogou hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Nov 16, 2020
Time: 07:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=8267&seid=297
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $8.94
52-week low: $2.95
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.93%
Company Overview
Sogou Inc is an internet company in China which owns search engine called Sogou Search. It is engaged in developing Sogou Input Method, which is a Chinese language input software by both mobile and PC MAUs. Sogou Input Method is a cloud-based Chinese language input software which captures Chinese expressions and phrases on the Internet, which enables Sogou Input Method to build a comprehensive and up-to-date vocabulary library. The company focuses on delivering internet content to users through services such as search access to the vast content from Tencent's Weixin Official Accounts. It operates its business in China and earns the majority of its revenue from China itself.