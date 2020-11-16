Sohu.com: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) rose 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 60.47% year over year to ($0.17), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $158,000,000 declined by 67.24% year over year, which missed the estimate of $420,850,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=8267&seid=297

Technicals

52-week high: $25.71

52-week low: $5.41

Price action over last quarter: down 3.97%

Company Overview

Sohu.com Ltd is engaged in providing of search engines and developing of online games. The company has three operating segments namely Sohu, Sogou, and Changyou segment. Sogou provides Search and Search related business, It includes Sogou Search, Sogou Input Method, Recommendation service, Sogou Browser, Sogou Web Directory, Sogou Translation. Sogou generates revenue primarily from its search and search-related advertising services. Changyou provides games through personal computers and mobile devices, such as mobile phones and tablets, connected to the Internet. Changyou's platform channel business consists primarily of the operation of the 17173.com. Sohu's main business is the brand advertising business. It generates maximum revenue from the Sogou segment.