Diamond S Shipping: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) decreased 0.2% after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 26.32% over the past year to ($0.24), which missed the estimate of ($0.21).
Revenue of $112,597,000 declined by 20.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $109,580,000.
Looking Ahead
Diamond S Shipping hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Nov 16, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://diamondsshipping.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $17.50
Company's 52-week low was at $5.31
Price action over last quarter: down 32.19%
Company Description
Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. It is the owner and operator of modern medium range, or MR, product tankers. It operates through two reportable segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers.