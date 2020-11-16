Market Overview

Diamond S Shipping: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2020 7:14am   Comments
Shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) decreased 0.2% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 26.32% over the past year to ($0.24), which missed the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $112,597,000 declined by 20.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $109,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Diamond S Shipping hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 16, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://diamondsshipping.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.50

Company's 52-week low was at $5.31

Price action over last quarter: down 32.19%

Company Description

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. It is the owner and operator of modern medium range, or MR, product tankers. It operates through two reportable segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers.

 

Earnings News

