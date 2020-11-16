7 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $25.70 billion before the opening bell. JD.com shares rose 1.3% to $93.28 in after-hours trading.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has sold a majority of its stake in the Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to investment firm KKR & Co, Inc (NYSE: KKR) and local e-commerce conglomerate Rakuten in a $1.65 billion (JPY 172.5 billion) deal. Walmart shares rose 0.6% to $151.40 in after-hours trading, while KKR shares rose 0.2% to $37.59 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) to have earned $2.05 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion for the latest quarter. Baidu will release earnings after the markets close. Baidu shares rose 0.1% to $145.25 in after-hours trading.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) started the two-dose Phase 3 trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed "ENSEMBLE 2." Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.1% to $150.10 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares gained 1.4% to $63.25 in after-hours trading.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) agreed to buy Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s U.S. business in an $11 billion all-cash deal. PNC shares gained 1.5% to close at $122.78 on Friday.