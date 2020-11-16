Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $490.00 thousand.

• Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $171.58 million.

• Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.48 million.

• Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $145.91 million.

• Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $109.58 million.

• Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $7.80 million.

• Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ:MAGS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $89.03 million.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.13 per share on revenue of $25.84 million.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $23.50 million.

• San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE:SJT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $306.65 million.

• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $420.85 million.

• SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.

• Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $21.07 million.

• China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion.

• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $79.33 million.

• 1847 Goedeker Inc. Commom Stock (AMEX:GOED) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $33.24 million.

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $25.70 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $78.10 million.

• Agora (NASDAQ:API) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $28.62 million.

• KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.51 million.

• Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.27 million.

• Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.05 million.

• Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $32.79 million.

• America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $200.08 million.

• Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $430.00 thousand.

• CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.02 million.

• Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $34.60 million.

• Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $940.00 thousand.

• GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.04 million.

• GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $224.21 million.

• Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.

• Gulf Res (NASDAQ:GURE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.40 million.

• IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $101.00 million.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $7.25 million.

• LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $16.68 million.

• Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.82 million.

• Contango Oil & Gas Company Common Stock (TX) (AMEX:MCF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.95 million.

• Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $921.64 million.

• Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.98 million.

• PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $157.09 million.

• SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $146.23 million.

• SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.38 million.

• Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (AMEX:TAT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.80 million.

• Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.55 million.

• WidePoint Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:WYY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $44.80 million.

• XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $897.12 million.