SWK Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.33% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $10,647,000 was 67.7% higher than the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,560,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $16.24

52-week low: $6.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.54%

Company Description

SWK Holdings Corp is a health care capital provider. Customers include life science companies, institutions and inventors. It involves monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it also provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients. The company's operating segments include finance receivables and pharmaceutical development services. It generates maximum revenue from the finance receivables segment.