PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: DraftKings

With all the macro news in 2020, it's easy to ignore the most important factor that determines a company's share price: earnings and forward guidance. With that being said, the price action in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) following its third-quarter report makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day.

Fall From Grace: Since bottoming in March at $10.60, DraftKings embarked on a rally that didn't end until it peaked in October at $63.19 and posted its all-time closing high at $63.78. The issue far outperformed the broad market with a 500% return over that short time span.

When it turned, it turned hard and the decline didn't come to an end until Oct. 30, when it bottomed at $34.90. That low came in just above its September low of $34.47.

Getting Out When The Getting Is Good: Perhaps the major catalyst for the retreat aside from profit-taking was an offering that was announced on Oct. 5, one day after the stock had made its all-time high.

The public offering was for 32 million shares of Class A common stock. It was revealed the company would offer 16 million shares with the remainder being sold by DraftKings shareholders. At that time, the offer listed a proposed pricing of shares at $56.12 based on the list price five days prior to the offering announcement.

With the Street unsure of the actual price, it knocked over $3 off its share falling from $63.78 to $60.55. On the following day, when there was more uncertainty over the actual price, it swooned from $60.55 to $56.78.

Offering Price Can Be A Floor Or Ceiling: Before the open on Oct. 7, the company announced the offering price of $52. On many occasions, an offering price can act as a floor as willing buyers (perhaps shorts in the issue) are willing to take a large chunk of stock at that price. Also, investors wanting to get long the issue, feel that they're getting a discount.

It did act as a floor that day, as it bottomed at $52.20 and ended the session at $53.33. When it was unable to hold that level on Oct. 8, sellers began to trickle in. The last time it traded over $52 was on Oct. 12, when it peaked at $52.52 and cratered to end the session at $47.56.

The issue was under major selling pressure over the next 12 days, until it finally bottomed at $34.90.

Mild Rebound Ahead Of Q3 Report: The issue was able to rally as high as $43.69 on Nov. 6, but ended Thursday’s session at $41.25.

Before today's open, DraftKings announced a third-quarter EPS miss of 37 cents with a slight sales beat. The company noted monthly unique players for the B2C segment up 64% year over year and third-quarter average revenue per monthly unique player for B2C segment $34.

Also, the company raised 2020 adjusted sales guidance from $500-$540 million to $540-$560 million versus the $528.5 million estimate.

Price Action During Show: When the issue was being covered on the show it was trading at the $45.50 area, higher by $4 on the session. Neither hosts of the show were going to chase the issue on the long-side at this elevated level. Instead, the author of this article noted its Oct. 16 high ($46.53) and the importance of the issue clearing that high in order for the rally to continue.

Price Action During The Regular Session: After a higher open, it rallied another dime to $45.50 and reversed course. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, profit-takers have nudged the issue to $42.75 and is attempting to return to the $43 handle.

