A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) - P/E: 5.78 Kroger (NYSE: KR) - P/E: 9.77 Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) - P/E: 6.41 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) - P/E: 5.4 Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) - P/E: 2.61

BellRing Brands saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.11 in Q2 to 0.08 now. BellRing Brands does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kroger saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.22 in Q1 to 0.73 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.25%, which has increased by 0.06% from last quarter’s yield of 2.19%.

This quarter, Perdoceo Education experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.41 in Q2 and is now 0.35. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ingles Markets has reported Q3 earnings per share at 3.1, which has increased by 55.78% compared to Q2, which was 1.99. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.81%, which has increased by 0.17% from last quarter’s yield of 1.64%.

Big Lots’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 2.75, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.26. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.15%, which has decreased by 0.93% from last quarter’s yield of 3.08%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.