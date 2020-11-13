AC Immune: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 204.00% over the past year to ($0.26), which beat the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $1,223,000 declined by 96.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $930,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AC Immune hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.00

Company's 52-week low was at $4.07

Price action over last quarter: down 21.52%

Company Overview

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on neurodegenerative diseases. The company uses its proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel proprietary small molecules, antibodies, and vaccines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.