Recap: Vipshop Holdings Q3 Earnings

Shares of Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) moved higher by 7.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 20.00% over the past year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $3,414,000,000 higher by 24.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,260,000,000.

Outlook

Q4 revenue expected to be between $4,963,000,000 and $5,184,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 13, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4itp2yoe

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $24.46

52-week low: $11.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.58%

Company Description

Vipshop Holdings Ltd is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com, vip.com and lefeng.com websites. Flash sales represent an online retail format combining the advantages of e-commerce and discount sales through selling a finite quantity of discounted products or services online for a limited period of time. It deals in wide range of products and services for consumers specializing in branded cosmetics, apparel, healthcare products, food and other consumer products. Vipshop derives most of the revenues from the sale of products offered on the websites.