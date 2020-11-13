5 Stocks To Watch For November 13, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales also exceeded estimates. Disney shares gained 3.3% to $139.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares gained 0.8% to $64.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter. Cisco shares surged 7.7% to $41.63 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) to report a quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of 290.87 million before the opening bell. Li Auto shares jumped 11.8% to $35.54 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong outlook for the first quarter. Applied Materials shares rose 2% to $71.20 in the after-hours trading session.
