5 Stocks To Watch For November 13, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales also exceeded estimates. Disney shares gained 3.3% to $139.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares gained 0.8% to $64.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares gained 0.8% to $64.00 in the after-hours trading session. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter. Cisco shares surged 7.7% to $41.63 in the after-hours trading session.

