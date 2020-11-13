Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $131.75 million.

• Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $30.72 million.

• Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $290.87 million.

• Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:WTT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.08 million.

• Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $59.64 million.

• Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sprott (NYSE:SII) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Flexible Solutions International Inc. Common Stock (CDA) (AMEX:FSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $8.11 million.

• Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.