Recap: electroCore Q3 Earnings

Shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) moved higher by 10.83% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 71.43% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $1,081,000 higher by 58.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $940,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 12, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141806

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $3.30

52-week low: $0.32

Price action over last quarter: down 23.78%

Company Overview

electroCore Inc is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company with a platform for non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on neurology. The company's product gammaCore is Food and Drug Administration cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine headache in adult patients and the prevention of migraine in adult patients. The gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache, Bronchoconstriction and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.