Sierra Wireless: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) rose 1.85% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1200.00% year over year to ($0.33), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $180,300,000 up by 3.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $158,630,000.

Outlook

Sierra Wireless hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 12, 2020

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=E5E7D527-646D-4053-9906-4A5774F72BE2&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $14.37

52-week low: $4.31

Price action over last quarter: down 17.18%

Company Description

Sierra Wireless Inc is a wireless communication equipment designer and provider of Device-To-Cloud Internet-of-Things solutions. The company's product and services portfolio contains products such as high speed cellular modules and services such as connectivity services, cloud platforms, and cellular gateways, among others. It operates through two business segments: Internet of Things solutions and Embedded broadband. The vast majority of revenue comes from the company's embedded broadband segment, and more than half of its revenue is earned in the United States and Asia-Pacific region.