Recap: Dolby Laboratories Q4 Earnings

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) increased 3.38% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 31.82% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $271,191,000 declined by 9.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $244,440,000.

Looking Ahead

Dolby Laboratories hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 12, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pcejopan

Technicals

52-week high: $87.13

52-week low: $44.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.21%

Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories Inc develops audio and surround sound for cinema, broadcast, home audio systems, in-car entertainment systems, DVD players, games, televisions, and personal computers. The company generates three fourths of its revenue from licensing its technology to consumer electronics manufacturers around the world. The rest of revenue comes from equipment sales to professional producers and audio engineering services.