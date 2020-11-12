Recap: Beazer Homes USA Q4 Earnings

Shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) rose 2.33% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 24.24% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $686,748,000 declined by 12.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $622,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Beazer Homes USA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 12, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://ir.beazer.com/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.23

52-week low: $4.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.24%

Company Description

Beazer Homes USA Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company specializes in single-family housing and multi-unit building construction in over 13 states and over 22 metro markets. Beazer Homes builds homes and communities that target first-time, move-up, and luxury homebuyers with an average selling price of roughly $300,000. From a geographic perspective, home sales in the western and eastern United States have been the leading sources of revenue for the company. Key metro areas include Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Tampa. The company also focuses on land purchasing and development to support future construction efforts as well as mortgage services for its homebuyers.