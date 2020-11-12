Opiant Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) were flat after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 92.39% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $9,106,000 decreased by 55.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 12, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://ir.opiant.com/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $18.23

Company's 52-week low was at $6.79

Price action over last quarter: down 20.57%

Company Description

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the US. It develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company has developed NARCAN, a Nasal Spray for treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. The company's pipeline includes medicines in development for Opioid Overdose Reversal (OOR), Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and Acute Cannabinoid Overdose (ACO). The majority of the revenue is generated in the form of Royalty and licensing.