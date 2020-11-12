Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Revolution Medicines Stock Is Trading Higher
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2020 3:45pm   Comments
Share:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported a third-quarter EPS loss of 42 cents, up from a loss of $6.08 year-over-year and sales $12.66 million up from $12.51 million year-over-year.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive, frontier targets within notorious growth and survival pathways, with particular emphasis on the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's products include RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor, RAS(ON) portfolio, and SOS1 and 4EBP1/mTORC1 programs.

Revolution Medicines shares traded up 6.60% at $38.12 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.14 and a 52-week low of $17.34.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RVMD)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spectrum Pharma FDA Decision, Biogen And Abbott Earnings, Cancer Conference
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com