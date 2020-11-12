Why Revolution Medicines Stock Is Trading Higher

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported a third-quarter EPS loss of 42 cents, up from a loss of $6.08 year-over-year and sales $12.66 million up from $12.51 million year-over-year.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive, frontier targets within notorious growth and survival pathways, with particular emphasis on the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's products include RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor, RAS(ON) portfolio, and SOS1 and 4EBP1/mTORC1 programs.

Revolution Medicines shares traded up 6.60% at $38.12 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.14 and a 52-week low of $17.34.