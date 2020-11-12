Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why IMAC's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2020 11:49am   Comments
Share:
Why IMAC's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

IMAC (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.

MAC Holdings Inc is a United States-based company operating a chain of Integrated Medicine and Chiropractic (IMAC) Regeneration Centers, combining life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. It owns and manages outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. Its primary service areas are located in certain geographical areas in the states of Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.

IMAC shares traded up 94.47% at $1.62 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.95 and a 52-week low of 42 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMAC)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; TransDigm Earnings Top Estimates
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
35 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
4 Sectors Moving Down In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com