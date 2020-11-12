Why IMAC's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

IMAC (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.

MAC Holdings Inc is a United States-based company operating a chain of Integrated Medicine and Chiropractic (IMAC) Regeneration Centers, combining life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. It owns and manages outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. Its primary service areas are located in certain geographical areas in the states of Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.

IMAC shares traded up 94.47% at $1.62 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.95 and a 52-week low of 42 cents.