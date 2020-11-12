Market Overview

Why EuroDry's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2020 11:48am   Comments
EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter EPS of 5 cents, up from 26 cents year over year and better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

EuroDry is a holding company. It is a provider of ocean-going transportation. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal, grains including minor bulks such as aluminum, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

EuroDry shares traded up 70.94% at $7.68 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.20 and a 52-week low of $2.98.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

