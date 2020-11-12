Why EuroDry's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter EPS of 5 cents, up from 26 cents year over year and better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

EuroDry is a holding company. It is a provider of ocean-going transportation. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal, grains including minor bulks such as aluminum, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

EuroDry shares traded up 70.94% at $7.68 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.20 and a 52-week low of $2.98.