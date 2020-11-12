Market Overview

Price Over Earnings Overview: Square

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2020 10:26am   Comments
Looking into the current session, Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is trading at $179.81, after a 2.28% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 4.66%, but over the past year, it actually increased by 177.91%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio. 

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 10.69%. 

 

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings. 

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others. 

Square Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 273.76 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 61.38 of the IT Services industry. Ideally, one might believe that Square Inc. might perform better in the future than it’s industry group, but it’s probable that the stock is overvalued. 

 

There are many limitations to P/E ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

