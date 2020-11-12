Market Overview

Looking Into Omeros's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2020 9:54am   Comments
During Q3, Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) brought in sales totaling $26.11 million. However, earnings decreased 8.14%, resulting in a loss of $25.43 million. In Q2, Omeros brought in $13.53 million in sales but lost $27.68 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Omeros’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Omeros posted an ROCE of 0.29%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Omeros is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Omeros's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Omeros reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.43/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.61/share.

