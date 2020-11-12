Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: International Paper

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2020 9:51am   Comments
Looking at Q3, International Paper (NYSE: IP) earned $387.00 million, a 0.52% increase from the preceding quarter. International Paper also posted a total of $5.12 billion in sales, a 5.28% increase since Q2. In Q2, International Paper earned $385.00 million, and total sales reached $4.87 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, International Paper posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For International Paper, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Insight

International Paper reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.71/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.48/share.

Posted-In: Earnings News

