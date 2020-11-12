Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Vroom

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2020 9:47am   Comments
Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) reported Q3 sales of $323.00 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $36.87 million, resulting in a 10.91% decrease from last quarter. In Q2, Vroom brought in $253.09 million in sales but lost $41.39 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Vroom posted an ROCE of -0.03%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Vroom is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Vroom, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Vroom reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.29/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.37/share.

Posted-In: Earnings News

